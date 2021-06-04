Quantcast

new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, May 31–Jun 04

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from May 31–Jun 04

  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
Chaos Walking
unlit light
The Killing of Two Lovers
unlit light
The United States vs. Billie Holiday

2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

recent releases

green light
Ammonite
green light
Bank Job
green light
Cowboys
green light
The Glorias
green light
Godzilla vs. Kong
green light
I Blame Society
green light
Identifying Features
green light
Judas and the Black Messiah
green light
Minari
green light
Mouthpiece
green light
Moxie
green light
Nomadland
green light
Own the Room
green light
Promising Young Woman
green light
Raya and the Last Dragon
green light
Soul
green light
Sound of Metal
green light
Stowaway
green light
Stray
green light
Time
green light
True Mothers
green light
The Tunnel (Tunnelen)
yellow light
A Glitch in the Matrix
yellow light
H Is for Happiness
yellow light
Little Fish
yellow light
My Octopus Teacher
yellow light
Rose: A Love Story
yellow light
Superintelligence
yellow light
Sword of Trust
red light
Antebellum
red light
The Artist’s Wife
red light
Cruella
red light
Hillbilly Elegy
red light
The Little Things
red light
Locked Down
red light
Synchronic
red light
Thunder Force
red light
Undergods
red light
Violation
red light
The Virtuoso
red light
Wild Mountain Thyme
red light
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
