new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Jun 22–25

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Jun 22–25

green light
Chasing Childhood
yellow light
Fathom
yellow light
The Ice Road
red light
The Whistleblower
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
Black Easter
unlit light
Nobody
unlit light
Spirit Untamed: The Movie

2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

recent releases

green light
Ammonite
green light
Another Round
green light
Dream Horse
green light
The Father
green light
Godzilla vs. Kong
green light
In the Heights
green light
Judas and the Black Messiah
green light
Les Nôtres
green light
The Lovebirds
green light
Luca
green light
Minari
green light
Mouthpiece
green light
My Rembrandt
green light
My Zoe
green light
New Order
green light
Nomadland
green light
Promising Young Woman
green light
Raya and the Last Dragon
green light
Riders of Justice
green light
Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer
green light
Shiva Baby
green light
Slalom
green light
Soul
green light
Stowaway
green light
Stray
green light
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
green light
Supernova
green light
Test Pattern
green light
Time
green light
True Mothers
green light
The Tunnel (Tunnelen)
green light
Us Kids
green light
Wolfwalkers
yellow light
High Ground
yellow light
Land
yellow light
Little Fish
yellow light
My Octopus Teacher
yellow light
Paper Spiders
yellow light
The Rescue
yellow light
Superintelligence
yellow light
The World to Come
red light
Antebellum
red light
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
red light
Cruella
red light
Hillbilly Elegy
red light
Infinite
red light
The Little Things
red light
Locked Down
red light
Songbird
red light
Synchronic
red light
Thunder Force
red light
Undergods
red light
The Unthinkable
red light
Violation
red light
The Virtuoso
red light
Wild Mountain Thyme
red light
Zack Snyder’s Justice League

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday July 27th, 2021.

