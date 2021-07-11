new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Jul 07–09

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
opening Jul 07–09
The Truffle Hunters
I’m planning to see…
Jumbo*
The Surrogate
(*also available to stream at home)
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
now in cinemas
Another Round
Dream Horse
Judas and the Black Messiah*
Minari*
Supernova
Cruella*
Fast & Furious 9 (aka F9: The Fast Saga)
Peter Rabbit 2
Freaky
French Exit
Gunda
Mortal Kombat*
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday August 11th, 2021.