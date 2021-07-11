Quantcast

new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Jul 07–09

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Jul 07–09

green light
The Truffle Hunters
yellow light
Black Widow*
  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
Jumbo*
unlit light
The Surrogate

(*also available to stream at home)

now in cinemas

green light
Another Round
green light
Dream Horse
green light
The Father
green light
First Cow*
green light
Godzilla vs. Kong*
green light
Judas and the Black Messiah*
green light
In the Heights
green light
Minari*
green light
Nomadland*
green light
A Quiet Place: Part II
green light
Raya and the Last Dragon*
green light
The Reason I Jump
green light
Supernova
green light
Sweat*
red light
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
red light
Cruella*
red light
Fast & Furious 9 (aka F9: The Fast Saga)
red light
Peter Rabbit 2
unlit light
Freaky
unlit light
French Exit
unlit light
Gunda
unlit light
Mortal Kombat*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday August 11th, 2021.

