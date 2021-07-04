Quantcast

new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Jun 30–Jul 02

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Jun 30–Jul 02

yellow light
Zola
unlit light
The Forever Purge
  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
Long Story Short*
unlit light
Till Death*

(*also available to stream at home)

now in cinemas

green light
A Crime on the Bayou
green light
Dream Horse*
green light
The Father*
green light
Godzilla vs. Kong*
green light
In the Heights*
green light
Les nôtres*
green light
Minari*
green light
Miss Juneteenth* (rerelease)
green light
New Order*
green light
The Perfect Candidate
green light
A Quiet Place: Part II
green light
Raya and the Last Dragon*
green light
Riders of Justice*
green light
Sweat
green light
The Truffle Hunters
yellow light
Fathom*
red light
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It*
red light
Cruella*
red light
F9: The Fast Saga (aka Fast & Furious 9)
red light
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
red light
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
unlit light
Censor*
unlit light
The Courier*
unlit light
The Killing of Two Lovers*
unlit light
Mortal Kombat
unlit light
Port Authority*
unlit light
Spiral: From the Book of Saw*
unlit light
Those Who Wish Me Dead*
unlit light
Undine*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday August 4th, 2021.

