question of the weekend: what are movies for anymore?

The ubiquity of streaming and the explosive growth of our entertainment options were already fracturing the pop-culture zeitgeist before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and now it seems as if there is little distinction between movies and other forms of entertainment like TV shows. (We’re gonna have to start calling those something else soon. Back to “serials,” again, maybe?)

Do movies still stand apart? What does it mean for something to be a movie these days? Has what movies mean changed for you in recent years? What are movies for anymore?

