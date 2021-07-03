Quantcast

question of the weekend: what are movies for anymore?

by MaryAnn Johanson
3 comments

Netflix

The ubiquity of streaming and the explosive growth of our entertainment options were already fracturing the pop-culture zeitgeist before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and now it seems as if there is little distinction between movies and other forms of entertainment like TV shows. (We’re gonna have to start calling those something else soon. Back to “serials,” again, maybe?)

Do movies still stand apart? What does it mean for something to be a movie these days? Has what movies mean changed for you in recent years? What are movies for anymore?

(I’m reviving my “questions” posts — just on a weekend basis — as an experiment, to see if there’s any interest in them. I’m also posting these as free posts at Substack or Patreon. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber at either service if you’d prefer to comment at either of them, but you will need to register with either site to comment.)

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap