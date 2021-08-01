new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Jul 30

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
opening Jul 30
The Suicide Squad
(*also available to stream at home)
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
now in cinemas
Another Round
Deerskin
Dream Horse
Riders of Justice
Supernova
The Truffle Hunters
Two of Us*
The World to Come
Cruella*
Fast & Furious 9 (aka F9: The Fast Saga)
Old
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Freaky
French Exit
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday September 1st, 2021.