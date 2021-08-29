Quantcast

new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Aug 27

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Aug 27

green light
Candyman
green light
Together
  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
The Colony*

(*also available to stream at home)

2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

now in cinemas

green light
A Crime on the Bayou*
green light
Jungle Cruise*
green light
Pig*
green light
A Quiet Place: Part II*
green light
The Suicide Squad*
yellow light
Black Widow*
yellow light
Confetti
yellow light
Reminiscence*
red light
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It*
red light
Cruella*
red light
F9: The Fast Saga (aka Fast & Furious 9)*
red light
Free Guy
red light
Old
red light
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins*
red light
Space Jam: A New Legacy*
unlit light
The Forever Purge*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday September 29th, 2021.

