new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Aug 09–13

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Aug 09–13
Fast & Furious 9 (aka F9: The Fast Saga)
I’m planning to watch…
Coda
I’m Your Man
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
recent releases
Ammonite
The Glorias
I Care a Lot
Judas and the Black Messiah
Luca
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal
Stowaway
Two of Us
Fathom
Friendship’s Death
A Glitch in the Matrix
High Ground
The Ice Road
Little Fish
Rose: A Love Story
Superintelligence
Vivo
Antebellum
The Artist’s Wife
Black Easter
Cruella
Fatale
Jolt
Settlers
Thunder Force
The Tomorrow War
The Virtuoso
Wild Mountain Thyme
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday September 15th, 2021.