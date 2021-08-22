Quantcast

new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Aug 17–20

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Aug 17–20

green light
The Truffle Hunters
yellow light
Reminiscence
red light
Cruella
red light
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
Annette
unlit light
The Green Knight
unlit light
Rare Beasts
unlit light
Stillwater
unlit light
Sweet Girl
unlit light
Wildland

2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

recent releases

green light
The Body Fights Back
green light
Chasing Childhood
green light
A Crime on the Bayou
green light
Dream Horse
green light
I Care a Lot
green light
In the Heights
green light
Jungle Cruise
green light
Les nôtres
green light
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
green light
Luca
green light
New Order
green light
The Perfect Candidate
green light
Pig
green light
A Quiet Place: Part II
green light
Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer
green light
The Suicide Squad
green light
Sweat
yellow light
Black Widow
yellow light
Charlatan
yellow light
Fathom
yellow light
The Ice Road
yellow light
Long Story Short
yellow light
Till Death
yellow light
Vivo
yellow light
Zola
red light
Black Easter
red light
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
red light
F9: The Fast Saga (aka Fast & Furious 9)
red light
Great White
red light
Gunpowder Milkshake
red light
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
red light
Joe Bell
red light
Jolt
red light
Naked Singularity
red light
A Perfect Enemy
red light
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
red light
Settlers
red light
Space Jam: A New Legacy
red light
The Tomorrow War
red light
The Unthinkable

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday September 22nd, 2021.

