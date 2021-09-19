new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Sep 17

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Gunpowder Milkshake*



I’m planning to see…



Everybody’s Talking About Jamie*

Rose Plays Julie

(*also available to stream at home)

Another Round

Copshop

Herself

Malignant

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Cruella*

Fast & Furious 9 (aka F9: The Fast Saga)*

Old

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Space Jam: A New Legacy*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday October 19th, 2021.