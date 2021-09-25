question of the weekend: do you listen to a film’s score or soundtrack before you’ve seen the film?

Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune doesn’t open in the US, Canada, or the UK for almost a month yet, but Hans Zimmer’s score is already available for purchase and streaming (probably because the film itself has already opened across much of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East). You can even listen for free on YouTube… which I guess is meant to help promote the film.

I dipped into it a bit, but I have to admit that as much as I really like Zimmer’s work in general, this won’t connect with me until I see the movie. There are lots of movie scores I adore and listen to over and over again (some them are Zimmer’s), but not one of them became a favorite until after I’d seen the film in question. For me, my emotional response to the music is simply too inextricably tied with my emotional response to the movie. I suppose it’s not out of the question, but I can’t imagine getting really caught up in a movie’s music until I actually see the movie.

Do you listen to a film’s score or soundtrack before you’ve seen the film? Why, or why not?

