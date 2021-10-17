curated: say hello to photographer John Benton-Harris

Online magazine Huck recently posted a wonderful article about photographer John Benton-Harris… who happens to be my uncle.

A sample of John’s work from the Huck piece:

John’s work might typically be called street photography, but he calls himself a visual sociologist, and says this at Huck: “I am social critic with a satirical sense of humour, working to shed new light on a contrary people who say one thing, think another and do a third.”

(See more of John’s photographs at his site, The Telling Eye.)

I mention this not just to share John’s work, which I think is phenomenal, but to let you know that he and I are whipping up a little project together that we’ll share in the coming months. Stay tuned!