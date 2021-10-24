Quantcast

new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Oct 22

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Oct 22

green light
Dune
green light
The French Dispatch

(*also available to stream at home)

2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

now in cinemas

green light
Candyman*
green light
Herself
green light
In the Heights*
green light
Nomadland*
yellow light
The Many Saints of Newark
yellow light
No Time to Die
yellow light
Ron’s Gone Wrong
red light
Free Guy*
red light
Peter Rabbit 2 (aka Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway)*
red light
Space Jam: A New Legacy*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday November 24th, 2021.

