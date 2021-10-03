new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Oct 01

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
opening Oct 01
Titane
I’m planning to see…
The Addams Family 2*
Falling for Figaro*
Mayday*
Old Henry
Stop & Go*
What Breaks the Ice*
(*also available to stream at home)
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
now in cinemas
Copshop
Malignant*
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Best Sellers*
Confetti
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
F9: The Fast Saga (aka Fast & Furious 9)*
Old
Space Jam: A New Legacy*
We Need to Do Something*
The Forever Purge*
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday November 3rd, 2021.