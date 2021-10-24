new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Oct 22

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Dune*

The French Dispatch

Ron’s Gone Wrong

(*also available to stream at home)

Lamb

Malignant*

Mayday*

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Titane*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday November 24th, 2021.