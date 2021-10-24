new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Oct 18

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Oct 18
Antigone
Mothers of the Revolution
Best Sellers
I’m planning to watch…
The Forever Purge
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
recent releases
Another Round
Candyman (premium VOD)
Censor (premium VOD)
Copshop (premium VOD)
Deerskin
Dream Horse
The High Note
Malignant (premium VOD)
New Order
Promising Young Woman
Supernova
Two of Us
High Ground
Land
Long Story Short
Reminiscence (premium VOD)
Till Death
Vivo
Worth
Antebellum
Cruella
Fast & Furious 9 (aka F9: The Fast Saga)
Gunpowder Milkshake (Sky Cinema/Now)
Infinite (Prime)
Jolt
Old
Settlers
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Voyeurs
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday November 24th, 2021.