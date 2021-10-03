Quantcast

new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Sep 27–Oct 01

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Sep 27–Oct 01

green light
Deerskin
green light
Supernova
green light
The Truffle Hunters
red light
Free Guy
red light
Infinite (Prime)
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
The Courier (premium VOD)
unlit light
Eating Our Way to Extinction
unlit light
The Fever
unlit light
The Guilty (Netflix)
unlit light
Next Door (Curzon Home Cinema)

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

recent releases

green light
Another Round
green light
Censor (premium VOD)
green light
Cinderella
green light
Copilot
green light
Dream Horse
green light
The Father
green light
First Cow
green light
The High Note
green light
I Care a Lot
green light
In the Heights
green light
Jungle Cruise
green light
Luca
green light
New Order
green light
Nowhere Special
green light
Pig
green light
Promising Young Woman
green light
A Quiet Place: Part II
green light
The Reason I Jump
green light
Riders of Justice
green light
Slalom
green light
The Suicide Squad
green light
Sweat
green light
Together
green light
Two of Us
yellow light
Black Widow
yellow light
Fathom
yellow light
High Ground
yellow light
Land
yellow light
Long Story Short
yellow light
Reminiscence (premium VOD)
yellow light
Till Death
yellow light
Vivo
yellow light
Worth
red light
Antebellum
red light
Black Easter
red light
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
red light
Cruella
red light
Fast & Furious 9 (aka F9: The Fast Saga)
red light
Gunpowder Milkshake (Sky Cinema/Now)
red light
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
red light
Jolt
red light
A Perfect Enemy
red light
Peter Rabbit 2 (aka Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway)
red light
Settlers
red light
Space Jam: A New Legacy
red light
The Tomorrow War
red light
The Voyeurs
red light
Wild Mountain Thyme

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday November 3rd, 2021.

