new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Nov 12

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Mothering Sunday



I’m planning to see…



Cry Macho

(*also available to stream at home)

Eternals

The French Dispatch

Passing*

Spencer

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Last Night in Soho

Red Notice*

Space Jam: A New Legacy*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday December 14th, 2021.