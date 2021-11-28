new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Nov 24–26

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
opening Nov 24–26
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
I’m planning to see…
A Boy Called Christmas*
Encanto
The First Wave
House of Gucci
(*also available to stream at home)
now in cinemas
Eternals
The French Dispatch
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Spencer
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Mothering Sunday
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Last Night in Soho
