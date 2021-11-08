new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Nov 05

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
opening Nov 05
Spencer
I’m planning to see…
Beans*
The Beta Test*
Eternals
Red Notice
(*also available to stream at home)
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
now in cinemas
Dune*
The French Dispatch
Lamb*
Passing
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Last Night in Soho