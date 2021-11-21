new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Nov 19

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

King Richard*

Ghostbusters: Afterlife



I’m planning to see…



Black Friday*

Boiling Point

The Feast*

The Power of the Dog

(*also available to stream at home)

Belfast

Eternals

The French Dispatch

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spencer

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Last Night in Soho*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday December 21st, 2021.