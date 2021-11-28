new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Nov 24

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.



I’m planning to see…



Drive My Car

Encanto

House of Gucci

The Humans*

(*also available to stream at home)

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Belfast

Eternals

The French Dispatch

King Richard*

The Power of the Dog

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spencer*

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Black Friday*

Last Night in Soho*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday December 28th, 2021.