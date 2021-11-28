Quantcast

new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Nov 24

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Nov 24

  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
Drive My Car
unlit light
Encanto
unlit light
House of Gucci
unlit light
The Humans*

(*also available to stream at home)

2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

now in cinemas

green light
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
green light
Belfast
green light
Dune*
green light
Eternals
green light
The French Dispatch
green light
Jungle Cruise*
green light
King Richard*
green light
The Power of the Dog
green light
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
green light
Spencer*
yellow light
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
yellow light
No Time to Die*
yellow light
Ron’s Gone Wrong
red light
Black Friday*
red light
Free Guy*
red light
Last Night in Soho*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday December 28th, 2021.

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap