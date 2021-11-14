Quantcast

new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Nov 08–12

by MaryAnn Johanson

new from Nov 08–12

green light
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
green light
The Outsiders: The Complete Novel (2021 restoration)
green light
Passing (Netflix)
green light
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (premium VOD/free on Disney+)
green light
The Suicide Squad
yellow light
The Last Bus
yellow light
Reminiscence
yellow light
Zola
red light
Red Notice (Netflix)
red light
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
The Beta Test
unlit light
Home Sweet Home Alone (Disney+)
unlit light
Rose Plays Julie
unlit light
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

recent releases

green light
Another Round
green light
Antigone
green light
Candyman (premium VOD)
green light
Censor (premium VOD)
green light
Cinderella
green light
Copilot
green light
Copshop (premium VOD)
green light
Deerskin
green light
Dream Horse
green light
The Father
green light
First Cow
green light
The High Note
green light
In the Heights
green light
Malignant (premium VOD)
green light
Mothers of the Revolution
green light
New Order
green light
Nowhere Special
green light
Pig
green light
Promising Young Woman
green light
A Quiet Place: Part II
green light
The Reason I Jump
green light
Riders of Justice
green light
Supernova
green light
Sweat
green light
Together
green light
The Truffle Hunters
green light
Two of Us
yellow light
Best Sellers
yellow light
Black Widow
yellow light
High Ground
yellow light
Land
yellow light
#Like
yellow light
Long Story Short
yellow light
The Many Saints of Newark (premium VOD)
yellow light
Till Death
yellow light
Worth
red light
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
red light
Cruella
red light
Fast & Furious 9 (aka F9: The Fast Saga)
red light
Free Guy
red light
Gunpowder Milkshake (Sky Cinema/Now)
red light
Infinite (Prime)
red light
Old
red light
Space Jam: A New Legacy
red light
The Voyeurs
red light
We Need to Do Something

