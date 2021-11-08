Quantcast

new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Nov 01–05

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Nov 01–05

green light
Pig
yellow light
Best Sellers
yellow light
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD)
red light
Who You Think I Am
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
The Beta Test
unlit light
Beans
unlit light
Chernobyl 1986
unlit light
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (Prime)
unlit light
Finch (Apple TV+)
unlit light
The Harder They Fall (Netflix)
unlit light
Mondo Hollywoodland
unlit light
New York Ninja

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

recent releases

green light
Candyman (premium VOD)
green light
The Card Counter (premium VOD)
green light
Censor
green light
Cinderella
green light
Copshop (premium VOD)
green light
Dune (HBO Max)
green light
Jungle Cruise
green light
Lamb (premium VOD)
green light
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
green light
Malignant (PVOD)
green light
Mayday
green light
Mothers of the Revolution
green light
New Order
green light
The Nowhere Inn
green light
The Suicide Squad
green light
Together
green light
The Truffle Hunters
yellow light
Black Widow
yellow light
Charlatan
yellow light
The Many Saints of Newark (HBO Max)
yellow light
Queenpins (Paramount+)
yellow light
Reminiscence (premium VOD)
yellow light
Rose: A Love Story
yellow light
Titane
yellow light
Worth
red light
Cruella
red light
F9: The Fast Saga (aka Fast & Furious 9)
red light
Free Guy
red light
Gunpowder Milkshake
red light
Joe Bell
red light
Karen
red light
Naked Singularity
red light
Old
red light
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
red light
Space Jam: A New Legacy
red light
Violation
red light
The Voyeurs
red light
We Need to Do Something
red light
Zack Snyder’s Justice League

