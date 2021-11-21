new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Nov 16–19

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
new from Nov 16–19
King Richard (HBO Max)
The Many Saints of Newark (premium VOD)
Last Night in Soho (premium VOD)
I’m planning to watch…
The Feast
Saint Maud
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Candyman (premium VOD)
The Card Counter (premium VOD)
Copshop (premium VOD)
Dune (HBO Max)
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
Lamb (premium VOD)
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
Malignant (PVOD)
Mayday
Mothers of the Revolution
New Order
The Nowhere Inn
Passing (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (premium VOD/free on Disney+)
Best Sellers
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD)
No Time to Die (premium VOD)
The Outsiders: The Complete Novel (4K restoration)
Queenpins (Paramount+)
Rose: A Love Story
Titane
Worth
Karen
Old
Red Notice (Netflix)
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Violation
The Voyeurs
We Need to Do Something
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
