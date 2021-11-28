Quantcast

new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Nov 23–26

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Nov 23–26

green light
Spencer (premium VOD)
red light
Black Friday
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
Becoming Cousteau (Disney+)
unlit light
Boiling Point
unlit light
Dear Evan Hansen (premium VOD)
unlit light
The Humans (Showtime)
unlit light
’Twas the Fight Before Christmas (AppleTV+)
unlit light
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (premium VOD)

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

recent releases

green light
Candyman (premium VOD)
green light
The Card Counter (premium VOD)
green light
Censor
green light
Copshop (premium VOD)
green light
Dune (HBO Max)
green light
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
green light
King Richard (HBO Max)
green light
Lamb (premium VOD)
green light
Little Girl
green light
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
green light
Malignant (PVOD)
green light
Mayday
green light
Mogul Mowgli
green light
Mothers of the Revolution
green light
New Order
green light
The Nowhere Inn
green light
Passing (Netflix)
green light
Pig
green light
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (premium VOD/free on Disney+)
green light
The Suicide Squad
green light
Together
yellow light
Best Sellers
yellow light
Black Widow
yellow light
Charlatan
yellow light
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD)
yellow light
The Many Saints of Newark (premium VOD)
yellow light
No Time to Die (premium VOD)
yellow light
The Outsiders: The Complete Novel (4K restoration)
yellow light
Queenpins (Paramount+)
yellow light
Reminiscence
yellow light
Rose: A Love Story
yellow light
Titane
red light
Free Guy
red light
Last Night in Soho (premium VOD)
red light
Old
red light
Red Notice (Netflix)
red light
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
red light
Violation
red light
The Voyeurs
red light
Who You Think I Am
red light
Zack Snyder’s Justice League

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday December 28th, 2021.

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap