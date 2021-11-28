new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Nov 23–26

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Nov 23–26
Spencer (premium VOD)
Black Friday
I’m planning to watch…
Becoming Cousteau (Disney+)
Boiling Point
Dear Evan Hansen (premium VOD)
The Humans (Showtime)
’Twas the Fight Before Christmas (AppleTV+)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (premium VOD)
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
recent releases
Candyman (premium VOD)
The Card Counter (premium VOD)
Copshop (premium VOD)
Dune (HBO Max)
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
King Richard (HBO Max)
Lamb (premium VOD)
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
Malignant (PVOD)
Mayday
Mothers of the Revolution
New Order
The Nowhere Inn
Passing (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (premium VOD/free on Disney+)
Best Sellers
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD)
The Many Saints of Newark (premium VOD)
No Time to Die (premium VOD)
Queenpins (Paramount+)
Rose: A Love Story
Titane
Last Night in Soho (premium VOD)
Old
Red Notice (Netflix)
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Violation
The Voyeurs
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday December 28th, 2021.