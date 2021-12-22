AWFJ 2021 EDA Awards nominees announced

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2021 EDA Awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more of those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)
Winners will be announced in January.
And the nominees are:
AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS
These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.
Best Film
Belfast
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
Passing
The Power of the Dog
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Rebecca Hall – Passing
Best Screenplay, Original
Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Mass – Fran Kranz
Best Screenplay, Adapted
Coda – Sian Heder
Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
Passing – Rebecca Hall
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Best Documentary
Ascension
Flee
Julia
Summer of Soul
Val
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Tessa Thompson – Passing
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Actor
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Troy Kostur – Coda
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Ensemble Cast (award to casting director)
Belfast – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann
The French Dispatch – Douglas Aibel, Antoinette Boulat
The Harder They Fall – Victoria Thomas
King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
The Power of the Dog – Nikki Barrett, Tina Cleary, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold
Best Cinematography
Belfast – Haris Zambarloukos
Dune – Greig Fraser
Passing – Eduard Grau
The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
Best Editing
Belfast – Una Ni Dhonghalle
Don’t Look Up – Hank Corwin
Dune – Joe Walker
The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras
West Side Story – Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn
Best Non-English-Language Film
Drive My Car
Flee
A Hero
I’m Your Man
Titane
EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS
These awards honor women only.
Best Woman Director
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Julia Ducournau – Titane
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Rebecca Hall – Passing
Sian Heder – Coda
Best Woman Screenwriter
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Rebecca Hall – Passing
Sian Heder – Coda
Maria Schrader – I’m Your Man
Best Animated Female
“Mirabel” (Stephanie Beatriz) – Encanto
“Katie” (Abbi Jacobsen) – The Mitchells vs the Machines
“Raya” (Kelly Marie Tran) – Raya and the Last Dragon
“Giulia” (Emma Berman) – Luca
“Sisu” (Awkwafina) – Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – Coda
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry
• Victoria Alonzo for her achievements at Marvel Studios
• Maya Cade for establishing the Black Film Archive
• Anna Serner for 20 years of female forward work at the Swedish Film Institute
EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS
Grand Dame Award for defying agism
Dame Judi Dench
Ms Rita Moreno
Dame Diana Rigg
Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award
Ray Liotta and Michela DeRossi (38 years) – The Many Saints of Newark
Simon Rex and Suzanna Son (21 years) – Red Rocket
Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson (21 years) – The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
David Strathairn and Toni Collette (22 years) – Nightmare Alley
Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (10 years) – Licorice Pizza
She Deserves a New Agent Award
Amy Adams – The Woman in the Window, Dear Evan Hansen
Melissa McCarthy – The Starling
Chloë Grace Moretz – Tom and Jerry
Most Daring Performance Award
Sandra Bullock – The Unforgivable
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Ruth Negga – Passing
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Agatha Rouselle – Titane
Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award
The Boss Baby: The Family Business
Cruella
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom and Jerry
AWFJ Hall of Shame Award
• Gina Carano, Nicki Minaj and Letitia Wright for using celeb status for antivax propaganda
• producers, crew, and cast of Rust for not following proper safety protocol and causing the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
• Warner Bros for contributing to Mel Gibson’s resurgence by hiring him to direct Lethal Weapon 5