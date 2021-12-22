AWFJ 2021 EDA Awards nominees announced

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2021 EDA Awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more of those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)

Winners will be announced in January.

And the nominees are:

AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS

These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.

Best Film

Belfast

Licorice Pizza

The Lost Daughter

Passing

The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Best Screenplay, Original

Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Mass – Fran Kranz

Best Screenplay, Adapted

Coda – Sian Heder

Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

Passing – Rebecca Hall

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Best Documentary

Ascension

Flee

Julia

Summer of Soul

Val

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Troy Kostur – Coda

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Ensemble Cast (award to casting director)

Belfast – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

The French Dispatch – Douglas Aibel, Antoinette Boulat

The Harder They Fall – Victoria Thomas

King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

The Power of the Dog – Nikki Barrett, Tina Cleary, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold

Best Cinematography

Belfast – Haris Zambarloukos

Dune – Greig Fraser

Passing – Eduard Grau

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Best Editing

Belfast – Una Ni Dhonghalle

Don’t Look Up – Hank Corwin

Dune – Joe Walker

The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras

West Side Story – Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn

Best Non-English-Language Film

Drive My Car

Flee

A Hero

I’m Your Man

Titane

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

These awards honor women only.

Best Woman Director

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau – Titane

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Sian Heder – Coda

Best Woman Screenwriter

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Sian Heder – Coda

Maria Schrader – I’m Your Man

Best Animated Female

“Mirabel” (Stephanie Beatriz) – Encanto

“Katie” (Abbi Jacobsen) – The Mitchells vs the Machines

“Raya” (Kelly Marie Tran) – Raya and the Last Dragon

“Giulia” (Emma Berman) – Luca

“Sisu” (Awkwafina) – Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – Coda

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry

• Victoria Alonzo for her achievements at Marvel Studios

• Maya Cade for establishing the Black Film Archive

• Anna Serner for 20 years of female forward work at the Swedish Film Institute

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Grand Dame Award for defying agism

Dame Judi Dench

Ms Rita Moreno

Dame Diana Rigg

Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award

Ray Liotta and Michela DeRossi (38 years) – The Many Saints of Newark

Simon Rex and Suzanna Son (21 years) – Red Rocket

Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson (21 years) – The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

David Strathairn and Toni Collette (22 years) – Nightmare Alley

Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (10 years) – Licorice Pizza

She Deserves a New Agent Award

Amy Adams – The Woman in the Window, Dear Evan Hansen

Melissa McCarthy – The Starling

Chloë Grace Moretz – Tom and Jerry

Most Daring Performance Award

Sandra Bullock – The Unforgivable

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Ruth Negga – Passing

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Agatha Rouselle – Titane

Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award

The Boss Baby: The Family Business

Cruella

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom and Jerry