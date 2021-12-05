new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Dec 03

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Silent Night

Encounter



I’m planning to see…



C’mon C’mon

(*also available to stream at home)

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Eternals

The French Dispatch

King Richard

The Power of the Dog*

Spencer

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Mothering Sunday

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Last Night in Soho*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday January 5th, 2022.