new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Dec 10

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Dec 10

green light
Lamb
yellow light
Being the Ricardos
  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
Clifford the Big Red Dog
unlit light
Don’t Look Up
unlit light
West Side Story

(*also available to stream at home)

now in cinemas

green light
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
green light
The Card Counter
green light
Dune
green light
Eternals
green light
The French Dispatch
green light
King Richard
green light
The Power of the Dog*
green light
Silent Night
green light
Spencer
yellow light
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
yellow light
Mothering Sunday
yellow light
No Time to Die*
yellow light
Ron’s Gone Wrong
yellow light
Shepherd
red light
Encounter
red light
Last Night in Soho*

