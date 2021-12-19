new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Dec 15–17

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

The Lost Daughter



I’m planning to see…



Nine Days

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Swan Song*

The Tender Bar

(*also available to stream at home)

Eternals

The French Dispatch*

King Richard

Lamb

The Power of the Dog*

Spencer

Being the Ricardos

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Ron’s Gone Wrong*

Last Night in Soho*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday January 19th, 2022.