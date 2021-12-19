new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Dec 17

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
opening Dec 17
The Lost Daughter
I’m planning to see…
Bob Spit: We Don’t Like People
Margrete*
Nightmare Alley
The Novice*
Spider-Man: No Way Home
(*also available to stream at home)
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
now in cinemas
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Belfast*
Benedetta
Dune*
Eternals
Flee
The French Dispatch
King Richard*
The Power of the Dog*
Spencer*
Being the Ricardos
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Ron’s Gone Wrong*
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday January 19th, 2022.