new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Dec 06–10

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Silent Night

Encounter (Prime)

Gunpowder Milkshake



I’m planning to watch…



The Last Duel

Night Raiders

Stillwater

The Unforgivable (Netflix)

Wrath of Man

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Another Round

Antigone

Copshop (premium VOD)

Deerskin

Malignant (premium VOD)

Mothers of the Revolution

New Order

Passing (Netflix)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Supernova

Best Sellers

High Ground

Queenpins (Prime)

Fast & Furious 9 (aka F9: The Fast Saga)

Last Night in Soho (premium VOD)

Old

Red Notice (Netflix)

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

We Need to Do Something

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday January 12th, 2022.