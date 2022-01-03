loaded question: what 2022 film are you most looking forward to?

New year, tons of new movies coming our way! What 2022 film are you most looking forward to?
Caveats: Most of the films currently scheduled for release and beginning to get some promotion are, of course, big tentpoles: action movies, animated stuff, sci-fi’s, comic-book adventures, and the like. There will be lots more movies not yet on the pop-culture radar to get excited about once they start screening at festivals. And the movies we do already know about could get postponed (in some cases, again) if the pandemic flares up badly again. But here are a few to get you started potentially salivating that we know about at the moment (release dates simultaneous in US and UK for most):
January
Cyrano
These are “officially” 2021 movies, but not opening in the UK till this month:
Belfast
Nightmare Alley
Sing 2
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Bendetta
February
Moonfall (pictured above left)
Death on the Nile
March
The Batman
Downtown Abbey: A New Era
Everything Everywhere All at Once
April
The Northman
May
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
June
Jurassic World: Dominion (pictured above top right)
July
Thor: Love and Thunder
Black Adam
September
Mission: Impossible 7
October
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One
November
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
December
Avatar 2 (pictured above bottom right)
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Me, I am looking forward to the guaranteed cheese of Moonfall and the dinosaur spectacle of Jurassic World: Dominion.
