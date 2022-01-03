loaded question: what 2022 film are you most looking forward to?

New year, tons of new movies coming our way! What 2022 film are you most looking forward to?

Caveats: Most of the films currently scheduled for release and beginning to get some promotion are, of course, big tentpoles: action movies, animated stuff, sci-fi’s, comic-book adventures, and the like. There will be lots more movies not yet on the pop-culture radar to get excited about once they start screening at festivals. And the movies we do already know about could get postponed (in some cases, again) if the pandemic flares up badly again. But here are a few to get you started potentially salivating that we know about at the moment (release dates simultaneous in US and UK for most):

January

Cyrano

These are “officially” 2021 movies, but not opening in the UK till this month:

Belfast

Nightmare Alley

Sing 2

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Bendetta

February

Moonfall (pictured above left)

Death on the Nile

March

The Batman

Downtown Abbey: A New Era

Everything Everywhere All at Once

April

The Northman

May

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

June

Jurassic World: Dominion (pictured above top right)

July

Thor: Love and Thunder

Black Adam

September

Mission: Impossible 7

October

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One

November

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

December

Avatar 2 (pictured above bottom right)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Me, I am looking forward to the guaranteed cheese of Moonfall and the dinosaur spectacle of Jurassic World: Dominion.

