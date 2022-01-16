new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Jan 14

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
opening Jan 14
Mothers of the Revolution*
I’m planning to see…
Ascension
Cow
Memoria
Save the Cinema*
(*also available to stream at home)
now in cinemas
Dune*
Encanto*
The French Dispatch*
A Hero
King Richard*
Lamb
The Lost Daughter*
The Matrix Resurrections
The Tragedy of Macbeth*
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
House of Gucci
Munich: The Edge of War
Ron’s Gone Wrong*
Titane
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday February 16th, 2022.