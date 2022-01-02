new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Dec 22–31

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
opening Dec 22–31
Jockey
The Matrix Resurrections*
The Tragedy of Macbeth
I’m planning to see…
The King’s Man
Munich: The Edge of War
Sing 2
The Tender Bar
The Velvet Queen
(*also available to stream at home)
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
now in cinemas
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Belfast*
Benedetta*
Don’t Look Up*
Dune*
Eternals
Flee
The French Dispatch
King Richard*
The Lost Daughter*
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog*
Spencer*
Being the Ricardos*
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
House of Gucci
Ron’s Gone Wrong*
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday February 2nd, 2022.