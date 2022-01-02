Quantcast

new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Dec 22–31

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Dec 22–31

green light
Jockey
green light
The Matrix Resurrections*
green light
The Tragedy of Macbeth
  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
The King’s Man
unlit light
Munich: The Edge of War
unlit light
Sing 2
unlit light
The Tender Bar
unlit light
The Velvet Queen

(*also available to stream at home)

2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

now in cinemas

green light
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
green light
Belfast*
green light
Benedetta*
green light
Don’t Look Up*
green light
Dune*
green light
Eternals
green light
Flee
green light
The French Dispatch
green light
King Richard*
green light
The Lost Daughter*
green light
Nightmare Alley
green light
The Power of the Dog*
green light
Spencer*
yellow light
Being the Ricardos*
yellow light
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
yellow light
House of Gucci
yellow light
Ron’s Gone Wrong*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday February 2nd, 2022.

