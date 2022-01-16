new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Jan 11–14

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Jan 11–14

green light
Maxima*
  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
Belle
unlit light
The Pink Cloud
unlit light
Potato Dreams of America

(*also available to stream at home)

2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

now in cinemas

green light
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
green light
Belfast*
green light
Dune*
green light
Encanto*
green light
Eternals*
green light
Flee
green light
The French Dispatch
green light
A Hero
green light
Jockey
green light
King Richard*
green light
The Lost Daughter*
green light
The Matrix Resurrections*
green light
Nightmare Alley
green light
The Power of the Dog*
green light
The Tragedy of Macbeth*
yellow light
Ghostbusters: Afterlife*
yellow light
House of Gucci
yellow light
Munich: The Edge of War

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday February 16th, 2022.

