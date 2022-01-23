new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Jan 17–21

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.



I’m planning to see…



New York Ninja

A Shot Through the Wall*

The Tiger Rising

(*also available to stream at home)

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn*

Belfast*

Encanto*

Eternals*

Flee

The French Dispatch*

A Hero*

Jockey

King Richard*

The Lost Daughter*

The Matrix Resurrections*

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog*

The Tragedy of Macbeth*

Ghostbusters: Afterlife*

House of Gucci

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday February 23rd, 2022.