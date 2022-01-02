new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Dec 20–31

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

King Richard (premium VOD)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Malignant

Spencer (premium VOD)

Being the Ricardos (Prime)

The Ice Road

Mothering Sunday (premium VOD)



I’m planning to watch…



Drive My Car (Curzon Home Cinema)

Encanto (premium VOD/Disney+)

The Humans (Curzon Home Cinema)

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Another Round

Antigone

Copshop

Deerskin

The French Dispatch (premium VOD)

Mothers of the Revolution

The Nowhere Inn

Passing (Netflix)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Supernova

Best Sellers

High Ground

Queenpins (Prime)

Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/VOD/Disney+)

Encounter (Prime)

Fast & Furious 9 (aka F9: The Fast Saga)

Gunpowder Milkshake

Last Night in Soho (premium VOD)

Old

Red Notice (Netflix)

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

We Need to Do Something

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday February 2nd, 2022.