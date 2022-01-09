new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Jan 02–07

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
new from Jan 02–07
The Spectacular Now (Disney+)
Naked Singularity (Sky Cinema/Now)
I’m planning to watch…
Boxing Day (premium VOD)
The Tender Bar (Prime)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Another Round
Antigone
Censor (premium VOD)
Copshop
Deerskin
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Dune (premium VOD)
The French Dispatch (premium VOD)
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
King Richard (premium VOD)
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Malignant
Mothers of the Revolution
The Nowhere Inn
Passing (Netflix)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spencer (premium VOD)
Supernova
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
Best Sellers
High Ground
The Ice Road
Mothering Sunday (premium VOD)
Queenpins (Prime)
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/VOD/Disney+)
Encounter (Prime)
Fast & Furious 9 (aka F9: The Fast Saga)
Gunpowder Milkshake
Infinite (Prime)
Last Night in Soho (premium VOD)
Old
Red Notice (Netflix)
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
We Need to Do Something
