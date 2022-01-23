new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Jan 17–21

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

Herself

A Hero (Prime)

Mass



I’m planning to watch…



The Last Duel

My Son (Prime)

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Another Round

Copshop

Deerskin

Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)

The French Dispatch (premium VOD)

King Richard (premium VOD)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Malignant

Maxima

Mothers of the Revolution

The Nowhere Inn

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spencer (premium VOD)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)

Being the Ricardos (Prime)

Best Sellers

The Ice Road

Mothering Sunday (premium VOD)

Queenpins (Prime)

Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/VOD/Disney+)

Encounter (Prime)

Gunpowder Milkshake

Last Night in Soho (premium VOD)

Old

Red Notice (Netflix)

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

We Need to Do Something

