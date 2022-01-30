new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Jan 24–28

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Encanto (premium VOD/free on Disney+)



I’m planning to watch…



Dear Evan Hansen

Flag Day

Home

The Humans

The Nest

A Shot Through the Wall

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Another Round

Copshop

Deerskin

Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)

The French Dispatch (premium VOD)

A Hero (Prime)

Herself

King Richard (premium VOD)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Malignant

Mass

Maxima

Mothers of the Revolution

The Nowhere Inn

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spencer (premium VOD)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)

Being the Ricardos (Prime)

Best Sellers

The Ice Road

Mothering Sunday (premium VOD)

Queenpins (Prime)

Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/VOD/Disney+)

Encounter (Prime)

Gunpowder Milkshake

Last Night in Soho (premium VOD)

Old

Red Notice (Netflix)

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

