new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Jan 24–28

new from Jan 24–28
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Encanto (premium VOD/free on Disney+)
I’m planning to watch…
Dear Evan Hansen
Flag Day
Home
The Humans
The Nest
A Shot Through the Wall
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Another Round
Copshop
Deerskin
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Dune (premium VOD)
Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)
The French Dispatch (premium VOD)
A Hero (Prime)
Herself
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
King Richard (premium VOD)
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Malignant
Mass
Maxima
Mothers of the Revolution
The Nowhere Inn
Passing (Netflix)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Spectacular Now (Disney+)
Spencer (premium VOD)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
Best Sellers
The Ice Road
Mothering Sunday (premium VOD)
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
Queenpins (Prime)
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/VOD/Disney+)
Encounter (Prime)
Gunpowder Milkshake
Last Night in Soho (premium VOD)
Naked Singularity (Sky Cinema/Now)
Old
Red Notice (Netflix)
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
