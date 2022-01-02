new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Dec 21–31

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
new from Dec 21–31
Benedetta
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
The French Dispatch
Lamb
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
The Matrix Resurrections (HBO Max)
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
I’m planning to watch…
Antlers (premium VOD)
Boxing Day (Prime)
C’mon C’mon (premium VOD)
Encanto (premium VOD/Disney+)
Last Words
Mass
Small Engine Repair
Wolf (premium VOD)
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Belfast (premium VOD)
Copshop
Dune (premium VOD)
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
King Richard (HBO Max)
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
Malignant (PVOD)
Mayday
Mothers of the Revolution
New Order
The Nowhere Inn
Passing (Netflix)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (premium VOD/free on Disney+)
Silent Night (premium VOD)
Spencer (premium VOD)
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO Max)
Best Sellers
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD)
Queenpins (Paramount+)
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/premium VOD/Disney+/HBO Max)
Rose: A Love Story
Titane
Black Friday
Encounter (Prime)
Last Night in Soho (premium VOD)
Old
Red Notice (Netflix)
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
