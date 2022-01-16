new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Jan 11–14

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Jan 11–14
Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)
Maxima
Spencer
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
I’m planning to watch…
I’m Your Man
Mass
Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Belfast (premium VOD)
Benedetta
Copshop
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
The French Dispatch
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
King Richard (premium VOD)
Lamb
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
The Matrix Resurrections (HBO Max)
Mayday
Mothers of the Revolution
New Order
The Nowhere Inn
Passing (Netflix)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (premium VOD/free on Disney+)
Silent Night (premium VOD)
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO Max)
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
Best Sellers
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (premium VOD)
Queenpins (Paramount+)
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/premium VOD/Disney+/HBO Max)
Rose: A Love Story
Titane
Black Friday
Encounter (Prime)
Last Night in Soho (premium VOD)
Old
Red Notice (Netflix)
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
