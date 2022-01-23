new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Jan 18–21

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Jan 18–21
A Hero (Prime)
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
Last Night in Soho
I’m planning to watch…
Beans
The Dry
Escape from Mogadishu
The Novice
A Shot Through the Wall
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Belfast (premium VOD)
Benedetta
Copshop
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)
The French Dispatch
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
King Richard (premium VOD)
Lamb
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Mass
The Matrix Resurrections (HBO Max)
Maxima
Mayday
Mothers of the Revolution
New Order
The Nowhere Inn
Passing (Netflix)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (premium VOD/free on Disney+)
Silent Night (premium VOD)
Spencer
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO Max)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
Best Sellers
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (premium VOD)
Queenpins (Paramount+)
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/premium VOD/Disney+/HBO Max)
Rose: A Love Story
Titane
Black Friday
Encounter (Prime)
Old
Red Notice (Netflix)
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday February 23rd, 2022.