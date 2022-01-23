new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Jan 18–21

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Jan 18–21

green light
A Hero (Prime)
yellow light
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
red light
Last Night in Soho
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
Beans
unlit light
The Dry
unlit light
Escape from Mogadishu
unlit light
The Novice
unlit light
A Shot Through the Wall

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

recent releases

green light
Belfast (premium VOD)
green light
Benedetta
green light
Boiling Point
green light
Candyman
green light
The Card Counter
green light
Copshop
green light
Delicate State
green light
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
green light
Dune
green light
Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)
green light
The French Dispatch
green light
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
green light
King Richard (premium VOD)
green light
Lamb
green light
Little Girl
green light
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
green light
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
green light
Mass
green light
The Matrix Resurrections (HBO Max)
green light
Maxima
green light
Mayday
green light
Mogul Mowgli
green light
Mothers of the Revolution
green light
New Order
green light
The Nowhere Inn
green light
Passing (Netflix)
green light
Pig
green light
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
green light
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (premium VOD/free on Disney+)
green light
Silent Night (premium VOD)
green light
Spencer
green light
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO Max)
green light
The Suicide Squad
green light
Together
green light
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
yellow light
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
yellow light
Best Sellers
yellow light
Black Widow
yellow light
Charlatan
yellow light
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD)
yellow light
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (premium VOD)
yellow light
The Many Saints of Newark
yellow light
No Time to Die
yellow light
The Outsiders: The Complete Novel (4K restoration)
yellow light
Queenpins (Paramount+)
yellow light
Reminiscence
yellow light
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/premium VOD/Disney+/HBO Max)
yellow light
Rose: A Love Story
yellow light
Titane
red light
Black Friday
red light
Encounter (Prime)
red light
Free Guy
red light
Old
red light
Red Notice (Netflix)
red light
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
red light
Who You Think I Am

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Wednesday February 23rd, 2022.

