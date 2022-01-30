new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Jan 25–28

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Jan 25–28
Encanto (premium VOD/free on Disney+)
The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)
I’m planning to watch…
New York Ninja
The 355 (premium VOD)*
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Belfast (premium VOD)
Benedetta
Copshop
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Eternals (Disney+/premium VOD)
The French Dispatch
A Hero (Prime)
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
King Richard (premium VOD)
Lamb
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Mass
The Matrix Resurrections (HBO Max)
Maxima
Mothers of the Revolution
New Order
Passing (Netflix)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (premium VOD/free on Disney+)
Silent Night (premium VOD)
Spencer
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO Max)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
Best Sellers
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (premium VOD)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (premium VOD)
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
Queenpins (Paramount+)
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/Disney+/HBO Max)
Titane
Black Friday
Encounter (Prime)
Last Night in Soho
Old
Red Notice (Netflix)
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday March 1st, 2022.