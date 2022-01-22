OFCS 2021 awards nominees announced

no comments yet

The Online Film Critics Society — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2021 awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more of those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)

Winners will be announced on January 24, 2022.

And the nominees are:

Best Picture

Belfast

Drive My Car

Dune

The Green Knight

Licorice Pizza

Pig

The Power of the Dog

Titane

West Side Story

The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Lead Actor

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…BOOM!

Oscar Isaac – The Card Counter

Hidetoshi Nishijima – Drive My Car

Best Lead Actress

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Agathe Rousselle – Titane

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Jeffrey Wright – The French Dispatch

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

A Hero

Licorice Pizza

Mass

Pig

Best Adapted Screenplay

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

Passing

The Power of the Dog

Best Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Dune

The Green Knight

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Dune

Encanto

The French Dispatch

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

Best Production Design

Dune

The French Dispatch

The Green Knight

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Dune

The French Dispatch

Spencer

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

The Green Knight

The Matrix Resurrections

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Debut Feature

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Fran Kranz – Mass

Michael Sarnoski – Pig

Emma Seligman – Shiva Baby

Best Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car

Flee

A Hero

Titane

The Worst Person in the World