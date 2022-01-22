OFCS 2021 awards nominees announced

The Online Film Critics Society — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2021 awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more of those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)
Winners will be announced on January 24, 2022.
And the nominees are:
Best Picture
Belfast
Drive My Car
Dune
The Green Knight
Licorice Pizza
Pig
The Power of the Dog
Titane
West Side Story
The Worst Person in the World
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Lead Actor
Nicolas Cage – Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…BOOM!
Oscar Isaac – The Card Counter
Hidetoshi Nishijima – Drive My Car
Best Lead Actress
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Agathe Rousselle – Titane
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Jeffrey Wright – The French Dispatch
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
A Hero
Licorice Pizza
Mass
Pig
Best Adapted Screenplay
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
Passing
The Power of the Dog
Best Editing
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Cinematography
Dune
The Green Knight
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Original Score
Dune
Encanto
The French Dispatch
The Power of the Dog
Spencer
Best Production Design
Dune
The French Dispatch
The Green Knight
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Dune
The French Dispatch
Spencer
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
The Green Knight
The Matrix Resurrections
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Debut Feature
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Rebecca Hall – Passing
Fran Kranz – Mass
Michael Sarnoski – Pig
Emma Seligman – Shiva Baby
Best Film Not in the English Language
Drive My Car
Flee
A Hero
Titane
The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary
Flee
Procession
The Rescue
Summer of Soul
The Velvet Underground