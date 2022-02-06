new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Feb 03–04

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Jockey

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Belle



I’m planning to see…



Moonfall

The Souvenir: Part II

(*also available to stream at home)

Belfast

Encanto*

The French Dispatch*

A Hero*

King Richard*

The Lost Daughter*

The Matrix Resurrections*

Nightmare Alley

The Tragedy of Macbeth*

Ghostbusters: Afterlife*

House of Gucci

Ron’s Gone Wrong*

Titane

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Sunday March 6th, 2022.