new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Feb 18

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.



I’m planning to see…



Here Before*

(*also available to stream at home)

Belfast

Encanto*

The French Dispatch*

The Lost Daughter*

The Matrix Resurrections*

Nightmare Alley

Sing 2

The Tragedy of Macbeth*

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Ghostbusters: Afterlife*

House of Gucci*

Ron’s Gone Wrong*

Titane*

Belle

Moonfall

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Sunday March 20th, 2022.