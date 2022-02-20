new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Feb 18

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Feb 18

yellow light
Dog
  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
Here Before*

(*also available to stream at home)

2022’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

now in cinemas

green light
Belfast
green light
Boiling Point*
green light
Dune*
green light
Encanto*
green light
Flee*
green light
The French Dispatch*
green light
The Lost Daughter*
green light
The Matrix Resurrections*
green light
Nightmare Alley
green light
Sing 2
green light
The Tragedy of Macbeth*
yellow light
Death on the Nile
yellow light
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
yellow light
Ghostbusters: Afterlife*
yellow light
House of Gucci*
yellow light
No Time to Die*
yellow light
Ron’s Gone Wrong*
yellow light
Titane*
red light
Belle
red light
Moonfall

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Sunday March 20th, 2022.

