new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Feb 18

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing of new releases and other films now playing.

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Feb 18

green light
Ted K.*
yellow light
Dog
yellow light
The Last Bus*
  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
A Banquet*
unlit light
Strawberry Mansion
unlit light
Uncharted

(*also available to stream at home)

2022’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today

now in cinemas

green light
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn*
green light
Belfast*
green light
Dune*
green light
Encanto*
green light
Flee*
green light
Jockey
green light
King Richard*
green light
The Matrix Resurrections*
green light
Nightmare Alley*
green light
Sing 2*
green light
A Taste of Hunger*
green light
The Tragedy of Macbeth*
yellow light
Death on the Nile
yellow light
Ghostbusters: Afterlife*
yellow light
House of Gucci
red light
Belle
red light
Blacklight
red light
Moonfall
red light
Sundown*
red light
The 355*

