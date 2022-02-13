new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Feb 07–12

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Feb 07–12
Encanto
Eternals
Flee (Curzon Home Cinema)
Spencer
House of Gucci (premium VOD)
Titane
Black Friday
The 355 (premium VOD)
I’m planning to watch…
Book of Love (Sky)
Cow (Mubi)
Flag Day
The King’s Man (premium VOD/Disney+)
Shadow in the Cloud
The Sky Is Everywhere (Apple TV+)
The Wanting Mare
Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
Stop endlessly scrolling Netflix, Amazon, and other VOD services! Get the Weekend Watchlist newsletter in your in-box every Friday with the best new films and hidden gems to stream. Only for paid Patreon and Substack subscribers.
recent releases
Another Round
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Copshop
Deerskin
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
The French Dispatch (premium VOD)
A Hero (Prime)
Herself
Jungle Cruise (free on Disney+)
King Richard (premium VOD)
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Malignant
The Matrix Resurrections (premium VOD)
Mass
The Nowhere Inn
Passing (Netflix)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Spectacular Now (Disney+)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)
Being the Ricardos (Prime)
Best Sellers
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Ice Road
Mothering Sunday
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
Queenpins (Prime)
Ron’s Gone Wrong (DVD/VOD/Disney+)
Encounter (Prime)
Gunpowder Milkshake
Last Night in Soho
Naked Singularity (Sky Cinema/Now)
Old
Red Notice (Netflix)
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Sunday March 13th, 2022.